Menfi: Ready to adopt proposals that would help break the impasse

The Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Muhammad Menfi, has reiterated the council’s readiness to adopt any proposal that contributes to resolving the political stalemate in Libya.

At a meeting with a group of political leaders at his office on Wednesday, Menfi vowed to work to narrow the divergencies between parties in the political process and achieve parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible.

A statement by the PC head media office said the meeting was devoted to discussing the latest political developments and ways to resolve the outstanding issues, including the security challenges.

According to the statement, the political leaders at the meeting assured Menfi their full support for the PC’s steps regarding the national reconciliation file and its efforts to bring together the political protagonists, saying that the PC “represents the unity of the Libyan soil.”