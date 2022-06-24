Libya’s SSA arrests human traffickers

In the city of Zuwarah, 102 km west of the capital Tripoli, the Stability Support Apparatus was able to seize gangs of human smugglers.

The confiscated gang received a sum of 2,000 dinars per illegal immigrant, in exchange for temporary accommodation, an additional 500 dinars were paid.

In addition, 7 people of African nationality were detained in a place where migrants congregate in a house in the Gargaresh area of ​​the capital, Tripoli.

The necessary legal measures were taken and the suspects were referred to the Office of the Prosecutor for a decision, according to a statement posted on the Stability Support Apparatus’ website.

The European Union has reached agreements with Libya to prevent migrants from making the journey by sea to Europe. The IOM and humanitarian groups say that as a result of these deals, migrants have been sent to detention centers where they suffer mistreatement or abuse.