Menfi officially launches National Reconciliation Project

President of the Presidency Council, Mohamed Menfi and his two deputies in the Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Moussa Al-Koni inaugurated the strategic vision of the National Reconciliation Project.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of a large number of political figures, several ambassadors accredited to Libya, and local and international organizations, according to the Council’s Media Office.

The official launch of the National Unity Project comes after the council succeeded in preparing the final formula for integrating and amending transitional justice laws, to begin expanding the scope of elite and societal participation, with the engagement of a number of experts, academics and researchers.

