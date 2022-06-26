HoR cautions against replacing NOC’s management

The Energy Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) has cautioned against any step that could obstruct the work of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and called for keeping the company away from the ongoing political strife and conflicts.

The committee issued a statement following Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s agreement to discuss the proposal of the Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohamed Aoun, regarding changing the board of directors of the corporation.

Such a step would disturb the flow of oil and its production, and could harm the public interests, especially in light of the political division, the committee says, underscoring that it would not recognize any “hasty decisions” in this regard.

It called on the NOC to take the necessary measures to transfer its headquarters to Benghazi.

Last Thursday, PM Dbeibah announced during a tour in Jadu town, the capital of the Nafusa Mountains District, his intention to discuss a proposal to change the board of directors of the NOC.