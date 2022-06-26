Williams: Al-Mishri, Saleh meeting in Geneva to put final touch on constitutional document

The UN Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the Geneva meeting for the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh and the Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, will be for putting the final touches on a constitutional document.

Williams said the meeting will discuss transitional measures and elections as the document will be sent, once ready, to the HoR and HCS for endorsement.

“The members of the constitutional committee managed to settle some disputed issues on the constitutional document.” She added.

Williams announced three days ago that Al-Mishri and Saleh would meet on June 28-29 in Geneva to discuss constitutional basis for elections.