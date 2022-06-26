Monday , 27 June 2022
Home / Normal / Williams: Al-Mishri, Saleh meeting in Geneva to put final touch on constitutional document

Williams: Al-Mishri, Saleh meeting in Geneva to put final touch on constitutional document

26/06/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The UN Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the Geneva meeting for the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh and the Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, will be for putting the final touches on a constitutional document.

Williams said the meeting will discuss transitional measures and elections as the document will be sent, once ready, to the HoR and HCS for endorsement.

“The members of the constitutional committee managed to settle some disputed issues on the constitutional document.” She added.

Williams announced three days ago that Al-Mishri and Saleh would meet on June 28-29 in Geneva to discuss constitutional basis for elections.

LegislationPolitical Transition
High State CouncilHouse of RepresentativesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Western countries ignored people’s right to a referendum, CDA official says

A member of the Communication Committee of the Constitution Drafting Assembly, Salem Kachlaf, has expressed …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved