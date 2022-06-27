Dbeibah sacks GECOL management and refers it to investigation

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has sacked senior officials in the General Electricity Company (GECOL), including its chairman, Weam Al-Abdily, as power cuts in Tripoli are hitting 12 hours daily amid high temperatures and humidity.

In a decree on Sunday, Dbeibah referred the GECOL management to investigation and assigned the Director of the Public Services Company, Muhammad Ismail, as a temporary general manager of the company working under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister.

The PM formed an investigation committee headed by the Minister of Planning and the membership of the Minister of Local Government, a member of the Legal Affairs and Complaints Department in the Council of Ministers, and a member of the company’s general assembly.

Last year, the government promised structural reforms that would secure uninterrupted electricity by this summer, including bringing in three new power plants as part of a vision to develop this aging sector.

Instead, the old power plants are shutting down after running out of gas due to the closures of oil fields and ports.