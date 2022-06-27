Williams: Mercenaries exit remains linked to formation of elected Libyan government

The withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces out of Libya “will remain linked to the formation of an elected and representative Libyan government for all Libyans,” U.N. Advisor Stephanie Williams said on Monday.

In a press release, Williams added that “the members of the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee” discussed the matter in advance and directly with the countries concerned, when they went to Ankara and Moscow and in the meetings in Cairo with the southern neighboring countries: Sudan, Niger and Chad.

The U.N. diplomat pointed out that the committee members “have long been committed to the international community to move forward in the direction of solving this problem, and they sent a direct message to the political class in Libya to overcome the political deadlock to solve it”.