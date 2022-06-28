UAE blocks proposal to nominate new UN envoy to Libya

The United Arab Emirates blocked a proposal on Monday by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint former Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum as UN envoy to Libya, diplomatic sources have confirmed.

The UAE told the council that some Arab countries and Libyan parties reject Boukadoum’s nomination, the sources said. However, the diplomats did not disclose the opposing parties or states.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one of the diplomats told AFP that during Monday’s session, only the UAE refused the appointment of the former Algerian minister.

“There is a regional concern about Boukadoum’s appointment, especially since Algeria has a common border with Libya,” APF quoted the diplomat as saying.

As the source put it, if the Security Council had gone ahead with Boukadoum’s appointment, the Algerian diplomat would have found himself facing an impossible mission.

Members of the United Nations Security Council gathered on Monday to discuss the developing situation in Libya.