Williams urges Saleh and Al-Mishri to make “historic compromise”

U.N. Advisor to Libya, Stephanie Williams, has urged leaders of the country’s House of Representatives and High Council of State to make “historic compromise” as they began their two-day talks on constitutional arrangements for elections.
In a speech at the U.N. headquarters in Geneva, Williams thanked Aguila Saleh and Khaled Al-Mishri for accepting her invitation to this meeting, which came after UN-backed negotiations in Cairo between members of both chambers failed to resolve pending issues pertaining to the organization of national elections.
“We are here today to discuss a final and equally important element which has remained outstanding during the talks in Cairo and which requires your leadership to reach consensus, the transitional measures: timelines, modalities and milestones to guarantee a clear path to the holding of national elections as soon possible, through joint work and a consensual outcome,” Williams said.
“It is now the time to make a final and courageous effort to ensure that this historic compromise takes place, for the sake of Libya, the Libyan people and the credibility of its institutions,” concluded the U.N. diplomat.
My opening speech today at the High-Level Meeting on the Libyan Constitutional Track attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Agila Saleh, and the President of the High Council of State, Mr. Khaled El Meshri: https://t.co/45yBorpidm pic.twitter.com/bHlv0ioHqZ
— Stephanie Turco Williams (@SASGonLibya) June 28, 2022