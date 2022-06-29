G7 Group calls for avoiding use of oil as political confrontation tool in Libya

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) reaffirmed in a statement their strong commitment to the UN-facilitated, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process and the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.

“We recall that free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections need to be held as soon as possible, leading to a representative and unified government. We underline the continuing need to observe and implement in full the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries, such as the Wagner Group.” G7 leaders said.

They reiterated that progress must be made on justice and accountability for human rights abuses, including conflict-related sexual violence and regarding refugees and migrants.

They also urge the full resumption of oil production in Libya and call upon all actors to refrain from using it as an instrument of political confrontation.

G7 Group includes industrial nations of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and Italy.