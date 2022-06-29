Geneva talks between Libyan HoR and HCS hit a roadblock as Williams extends meeting

The Geneva meetings, originally scheduled for June 28-29, between the Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri, and the Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh, have reached a deadlock as both Chambers appeared to disagree on crucial issues for the constitutional framework for Libya elections, media reports have said.

A number of local media outlets said Wednesday evening that after the agreement on amendments to the constitutional document being negotiated in the Geneva meetings on Tuesday and news of a signing ceremony looming on Wednesday, the HoR delegation called for removing the article that demands dual citizenship Libyans not run for presidential elections.

The reports say the call for allowing dual citizenship Libyans to run for presidential elections has come from Khalifa Haftar, who has complete influence and authority over the HoR Speaker and the Parliament in general.

They also indicated that the UN Advisor Stephanie Williams, who is facilitating the meetings, stepped in to resolve the issue between Saleh and Al-Mishri and somehow rescue the constitutional basis negotiations, thus extending the meetings and expecting them to conclude on Thursday.