Dbeibah renews his support for HNEC to carry out elections

Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, has renewed his full support to the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) to implement the upcoming national election process.

During his meeting, on Thursday, with the head of the HNEC, Imad Al-Sayeh, Dbeibah praised the positive cooperation between the commission and the government to achieve the elections.

The head of the High National Elections Commission stressed that the responsibility lies with government regarding the success of the elections, through the important awareness-raising role of the media to enhance the upcoming participation rate.

Al-Sayeh also stressed that the HNEC is ready to start holding elections as soon as the constitutional basis and organizing laws are agreed, stressing the commitment to the security plan coordination with the security authorities.