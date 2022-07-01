Second meeting of UN ceasefire monitors took place 27 to 28 June: UNSMIL

UNSMIL announced Thursday that the second meeting of national and international ceasefire monitors facilitated by UNSMIL took place 27 & 28 June with the participation of two members of the Joint Military Committee (5+5) representing the east and the west.

The participants discussed the monitors’ committee structure and work procedures, capacity building, and steps to work from the JMC headquarters in Sirte.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Georgette Gagnon reaffirmed the United Nations’ continuous support to the JMC and the team of national and international monitors, and commended their productive efforts to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire agreement