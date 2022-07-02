Monday , 4 July 2022
Home / Normal / Dbeibah says he backs protesters across Libya

Dbeibah says he backs protesters across Libya

02/07/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, has commented on the protests across Libya on Twitter, saying he joins the voices of those protesters in demanding the holding of elections and departure of all current political bodies, including his government.

Dbeibah also said that the Libyan people are well aware of the parties that are hindering the holding of elections, saying that those parties are the same ones that shut down oil production and exports as well as blocked the public budget for his government – referring indirectly to the House of Representatives (HoR).

Protesters stormed Friday the headquarters of the HoR as part of widespread protests across Libya to demand the departure of all current political bodies and the holding of elections.

Political TransitionSecurity Situation
Prime Minister
All

Check Also

Williams urges Libyans to achieve the roadmap toward elections

UN Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the last Friday protests in the country were …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved