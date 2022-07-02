Dbeibah says he backs protesters across Libya

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, has commented on the protests across Libya on Twitter, saying he joins the voices of those protesters in demanding the holding of elections and departure of all current political bodies, including his government.

Dbeibah also said that the Libyan people are well aware of the parties that are hindering the holding of elections, saying that those parties are the same ones that shut down oil production and exports as well as blocked the public budget for his government – referring indirectly to the House of Representatives (HoR).

Protesters stormed Friday the headquarters of the HoR as part of widespread protests across Libya to demand the departure of all current political bodies and the holding of elections.