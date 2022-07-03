Agilah Saleh refuses nomination of Boukadoum as UN envoy to Libya

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Agilah Saleh, has confirmed the HoR’s rejection of the nomination of former Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum as UN envoy to Libya.

Boukadoum’s appointment would exacerbate the crisis, threaten national unity and exacerbate the international division over the Libyan file, since the Algerian government was not at the same distance from all political parties in Libya, Saleh told the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Algeria is one of the neighboring countries involved in the Libyan file, and its positions and statements that are biased towards a specific party have been repeated, the last of which was its rejection of the HoR’s decision to assign a new government, Saleh added.

He also stressed that the new envoy must be from an African country that did not interfere in the Libyan affairs and at the same distance from everyone, as he said.