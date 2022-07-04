Libya’s Amazighs Council wants all political, military bodies to leave power

Tuesday , 5 July 2022
04/07/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Amazigh Supreme Council has demanded that all legislative, executive, and military bodies leave the political landscape, blaming them for the current political stalemate the country is going through.

In a statement on Sunday, the council said it wants an end to what it described as corruption and systematic looting of state resources and stressed the need to form a new government capable of leading the country toward elections.

The statement also called for holding elections on a consensual constitution with the participation of all Libyan components and reiterated rejection of the “flawed draft constitution.”

