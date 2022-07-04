Williams urges Libyans to achieve the roadmap toward elections

UN Advisor on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the last Friday protests in the country were similar to August 2020 protests when Libyans spoke against the outage of electricity and poor services, adding that Libyans are disappointed not only by power cuts, but also by the delayed elections and the hike in food prices due to war in Ukraine.

Williams told BBC that all current institutions in Libya lack legitimacy after years of division and the last elections held in the country, saying legitimacy of the institutions should come through elections.

Williams urged for achieving the roadmap toward elections and called on all political parties to materialize the desire of three million voters, adding that the House of Representatives and High Council of State were so close to overcome their differences in Geneva and Cairo meetings.

She called on politicians to work together based on a constitutional basis for elections, unification of the country, renewing rejection to what happened to the headquarters of the House of Representatives in Tobruk, but reiterated the right to peaceful demonstrations of the people.