Libya cuts gas exports to Italy’s ENI by 25 percent – gas is needed for local consumption

Libya is to reduce gas exports to Italy’s ENI by 25 percent. The news was revealed the Tripoli-based Libyan government yesterday. it stated that it needs the gas for local consumption.

This is presumably to meet the demand for electricity stations during Libya’s current electricity supply crisis.

Eastern-imposed oil blockade

It will be recalled that oil production and exports have been blockaded by eastern Libya since April this year. This is in protest that the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba not giving up power after the Tobruk-based parliament (House of Representatives – HoR) voted him out of office and selected a government headed by Fathi Bashagha.

The shortfall in gas supplies to power stations has led to acute power cuts and violent demonstrations.