Wednesday , 6 July 2022
Home / Normal / Libya cuts gas exports to Italy’s ENI by 25 percent – gas is needed for local consumption

Libya cuts gas exports to Italy’s ENI by 25 percent – gas is needed for local consumption

05/07/2022 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Libya is to reduce gas exports to Italy’s ENI by 25 percent. The news was revealed the Tripoli-based Libyan government yesterday. it stated that it needs the gas for local consumption.

This is presumably to meet the demand for electricity stations during Libya’s current electricity supply crisis.

Eastern-imposed oil blockade
It will be recalled that oil production and exports have been blockaded by eastern Libya since April this year. This is in protest that the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba not giving up power after the Tobruk-based parliament (House of Representatives – HoR) voted him out of office and selected a government headed by Fathi Bashagha.

The shortfall in gas supplies to power stations has led to acute power cuts and violent demonstrations.

International Relations and CooperationNatural Resources Governance
Executive AuthoritiesStates
All

Check Also

22 Malians, including children, die in boat disaster off Libya

Twenty-two people from Mali, including three children, have died in a boat disaster off the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved