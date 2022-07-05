Tuesday , 5 July 2022
Home / Normal / Operation IRINI: Turkey refuses to comply with UN arms embargo on Libya

Operation IRINI: Turkey refuses to comply with UN arms embargo on Libya

05/07/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

The European Naval Operation IRINI has revealed on Monday that Turkey refused to inspect its ships bound for the Libyan port of Misrata for the eighth time.

The Turkish ship, MV Parpali, denied request for inspection by Operation IRINI, which is a European mission tasked with enforcing the U.N.-imposed arms embargo on Libya.

“We regret Turkey’s denial of EUNAVFOR MED IRINI’s request to inspect another ship, MV Parpali, in accordance with UNSCR 2292 on the arms embargo on Libya,” the mission stated via Twitter.

IRINI reiterated the UN Security Council’s call to all UN members to cooperate with the inspections.

Border ManagementInternational Relations and Cooperation
Regional OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

Libya’s Amazighs Council wants all political, military bodies to leave power

The Amazigh Supreme Council has demanded that all legislative, executive, and military bodies leave the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved