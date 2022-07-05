Operation IRINI: Turkey refuses to comply with UN arms embargo on Libya

The European Naval Operation IRINI has revealed on Monday that Turkey refused to inspect its ships bound for the Libyan port of Misrata for the eighth time.

The Turkish ship, MV Parpali, denied request for inspection by Operation IRINI, which is a European mission tasked with enforcing the U.N.-imposed arms embargo on Libya.

“We regret Turkey’s denial of EUNAVFOR MED IRINI’s request to inspect another ship, MV Parpali, in accordance with UNSCR 2292 on the arms embargo on Libya,” the mission stated via Twitter.

IRINI reiterated the UN Security Council’s call to all UN members to cooperate with the inspections.