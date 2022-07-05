UNSMIL concerned over “sporadic closures” of coastal road in western Sirte

UNSMIL said in a statement on Tuesday that it was following with deep concern reports of sporadic closures of the coastal road west of Sirte at Checkpoint 50 km.

A group of gunmen blocked the road two days ago at Checkpoint 50 km in western Sirte and Kararim 20 km Checkpoint in east Misrata.

UNSMIL stressed on its Facebook page the imperative of all parties to keep this vital road open from both directions to ensure free movement of people and goods between cities.

UNSMIL also commended the Joint Military Commission (5+5) for their tireless efforts to safeguard the October 2020 ceasefire agreement, calling on all parties to refrain from any provocative acts that could worsen the security situation.

The coastal road that links east and west Libya was reopened on July 30, 2021, as the 5+5 Commission reiterated it was under the command of its security arrangements committee that will safeguard the road and ensure safety of travelers.