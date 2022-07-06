Al-Koni calls for an international conference to resolve differences between Libyan parties

The member of the Presidential Council (PC), Mussa Al-Koni, called on Tuesday for an international conference similar to the Berlin conferences, that would bring together all parties to resolve differences or contradictions.

This came during his meeting with German Ambassador to Libya Michael Unmacht, who conveyed a diplomatic message confirming his country’s continued support for the PC to achieve stability in Libya and to reach the elections that the people aspire to, according to the PC media office.

Al-Koni stressed the need to continue the political path that Germany sponsored during the Berlin conferences, to bring together the Libyan parties and to propose a road map that would allow Libya to get out of its crisis.