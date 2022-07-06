Thursday , 7 July 2022
Home / Normal / Al-Koni calls for an international conference to resolve differences between Libyan parties

Al-Koni calls for an international conference to resolve differences between Libyan parties

06/07/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The member of the Presidential Council (PC), Mussa Al-Koni, called on Tuesday for an international conference similar to the Berlin conferences, that would bring together all parties to resolve differences or contradictions.

This came during his meeting with German Ambassador to Libya Michael Unmacht, who conveyed a diplomatic message confirming his country’s continued support for the PC to achieve stability in Libya and to reach the elections that the people aspire to, according to the PC media office.

Al-Koni stressed the need to continue the political path that Germany sponsored during the Berlin conferences, to bring together the Libyan parties and to propose a road map that would allow Libya to get out of its crisis.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical Transition
Head of StateInternational Actors
All

Check Also

Dbeibah stresses that the slogan ‘No Extension’ is applicable to all parties

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah expressed his rejection of any maneuver aimed at dividing or …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved