Eni monitors gas flow from Libya after Tripoli government proposes 25% cut

Italian company Eni has taken note of the Libyan government’s proposal to reduce gas exports to the company by 25 percent, according to Italian news agency Nova.

Citing unnamed source from the company, Nova reported the Eni is currently monitoring the flow of gas from Libya.

The Libya Herald reported on Tuesday that the Tripoli-based government, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, is going to cut gas exports to Italy as “it needs the gas for local consumption.”

“This is presumably to meet the demand for electricity stations during Libya’s current electricity supply crisis,” Libya Herald stated.