Friday , 8 July 2022
Home / Normal / LNA sends military reinforcements to Murzuq

LNA sends military reinforcements to Murzuq

07/07/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has sent a group of its military units to the Southern town of Murzuq to boost security.

Forces of the army’s 634th Battalion was tasked with securing the entry and exit points, according to LNA’s media office.

The LNA also affirmed that security in Murzuq “will be strengthened to prevent illegal actions, including acts of terrorism.”

Major General Al-Mabrouk Sahban, LNA’s Commander of the Southern Operations Force, had previously announced on June 23, that the displaced residents of Murzuq are starting to return to their homes following the army’s security operation against armed groups affiliated with ISIS.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Army
Murzuq

Check Also

Libyans are protesting. What can they learn from the events rocking Tunisia?

Tunisia is experiencing one of its most difficult moments since its independence from France in …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved