LNA sends military reinforcements to Murzuq

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has sent a group of its military units to the Southern town of Murzuq to boost security.

Forces of the army’s 634th Battalion was tasked with securing the entry and exit points, according to LNA’s media office.

The LNA also affirmed that security in Murzuq “will be strengthened to prevent illegal actions, including acts of terrorism.”

Major General Al-Mabrouk Sahban, LNA’s Commander of the Southern Operations Force, had previously announced on June 23, that the displaced residents of Murzuq are starting to return to their homes following the army’s security operation against armed groups affiliated with ISIS.