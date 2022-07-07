Menfi’s brother calls allegations against him in HoR attack ‘politically motivated’

The brother of the Presidential Council’s (PC) Head Mohamed Menfi has denied the accusations brought against him by Parliament Speaker Aqilah Saleh concerning his role in the attack on the House of Representatives (HoR) HQ in Tobruk.

Speaking to a local TV channel, Saleh accused the PC head and his brother Sami of mobilizing the demonstrations that led to an attack on the HoR last Friday in an attempt to “bring down the parliament.”

On the other hand, the PC’s brother vowed to take legal action against Saleh and bring the matter to court, saying the accusations against him is a “hopeless attempt to evade the demands of the people.”

“Aqila Saleh’s accusations are political, not legal, .. he is making a preemptive strike to any initiative to hold elections,” Sami said in a press statement.

Meanwhile, the President’s tribe denounced the claims against Menfi and his brother and called for a transparent and impartial investigation away from politicization.