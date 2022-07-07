More than 30 political parties urge PC to fulfill its pledges for the pre-electoral phase

Representatives of 31 political parties have urged the Presidential Council (PC) to fulfill its pledges concerning paving the way for presidential and parliamentary elections in response to the people’s call.

The group met the PC’s Chairman, Muhamed Menfi, at his office on Tuesday to discuss the political, security, economic, and social conditions, according to the PC media office.

They declared their rejection of the external adverse intervention, including an international mechanism to manage Libyan resources.

In turn, Menfi stressed the need to respect the will of the people and fulfill their demands with respect to holding elections.

He reiterated support for the rights of people to peaceful demonstrations until their will is realized.