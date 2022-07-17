Monday , 18 July 2022
Home / Normal / Calm restored in Libyan capital after night of heavy armed mobilization

Calm restored in Libyan capital after night of heavy armed mobilization

17/07/2022 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Calm has been restored in Tripoli after a night of military mobilization coming from Al-Zawiya and Wershiffana following the sacking of the Chairman of National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanallah and replacing him with Farhat Bengdara.

Eyewitnesses said security forces mobilized inside Tripoli to respond to the mobilization of Al-Zawiya armed convoys at 27 checkpoint west of Tripoli.

Sources said that armed groups from Al-Zawiya – some of them in support of Bashagha’s government and others rejecting it – mobilized with dozens of armed vehicles heading to the headquarters of the Prime Minister in Tripoli in order to pressure him into withdrawing the decision to dismiss Sanallah.

They added that mediation efforts managed to prevail calm and thwart clashes, thus armed forces returned to their previous positions as a delegation would be formed to discuss the recent decisions with PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Core Security & Justice Providers
Tripoli

Check Also

Oil production to revive across Libya, says new NOC chairman

Libya will resume oil production across the country with immediate effect, after factions appear to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved