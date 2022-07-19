Dbeibah says ready to hold elections away from power-sharing deals

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has said his government is ready to hold elections once the High National Elections Commission announces its readiness.

Dbeibah added in a televised statement on Tuesday that national reconciliation didn’t go through in a full manner in Libya because of the inflexibility of some parties, saying his government is with real reconciliation that leads to parliamentary and presidential elections based on a constitutional framework.

“We won’t sit idly by and watch some parties cause harm to the living conditions of Libyans. The sacking of the National Oil Corporation’s (NOC) chairman Mustafa Sanallah and replacing him with Farhat Bengdara was to resolve the blockade on oil production and exports. We wanted to right the wrong legal status of the board of the NOC.” Dbeibah said.

He said talk about a deal to share power is just “delusion” and denied the rumors about a political deal being behind Sanallah’s sacking, adding that those rumors were made by the party that lost everything after giving up everything for the sake of winning. He said the change of the NOC board was a must-do step.