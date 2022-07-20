HCS to vote on disputed points of Libya’s draft constitutional document next Monday

The High Council of State (HCS) said its members discussed on Wednesday, in a session chaired by Khalid Al-Mishri, the outcomes of constitutional track that was held with the House of Representatives (HoR) under the auspices of the United Nations, saying voting will be next Monday on the draft constitutional document.

Local media reported that the HCS had rejected a proposal submitted by the Presidential Council to hold parliamentary elections before the presidential ones, provided that candidates who hold the citizenships of other countries renounce them before running for presidential elections.

HCS member Abdulkader Al-Hawaili said it was very strange that the HCS had rejected the Presidential Council’s proposal, which he said was a compromise solution to the issue of the candidacy of dual nationals and would prevent them from assuming the position of head of a state before submitting an official acknowledgment of renunciation of foreign citizenship. He said that he would seek to re-discuss the proposal at the HCS session next Monday.