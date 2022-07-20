NOC prepares to export shipments of crude oil after lifting force majeure on ports

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) is preparing to export quantities of crude oil after lifting force majeure on oil ports and fields, confirming that all arrangements have been made in order to resume production operations.

According to the NOC, it is scheduled that on July 20 a tanker will arrive at the port of Zueitina to load one million barrels of Abu Al-Tifl field crude, and a tanker will arrive at the Sidra port during the period from July 19 to 20, and two tankers will arrive at Ras Lanuf port on July 20/21, in addition to another tanker to load a shipment of Brega crude of 600,000 barrels.