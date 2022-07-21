Libya’s NOC says production resumed at several oilfields

Thursday , 21 July 2022
21/07/2022 Middle East Online Press Articles

CAIRO – Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Wednesday crude production has resumed at several oilfields, after lifting force majeure on oil exports last week.

Production has restarted at fields belonging to Waha Oil Company at a rate of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will be gradually increased until normal rates are achieved, the state-owned NOC said in a statement.

Production has also resumed from the Nafoura, Tibesti, al-Ghani and al-Bayda oilfields belonging to Harouge Oil Operations and Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO).

