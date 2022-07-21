Work in Sabratha suspended following gunfire attack on security checkpoint

Sabratha Municipality has suspended work in state institutions within the municipality, starting from Wednesday, July 20, until further notice.

The municipality explained that the decision came after an attack against a security patrol by “outlaw” groups on Tuesday.

“This closure comes as a result of the tense situation inside the city after the attack, and to preserve the safety of citizens,” the municipal council said.

The suspension includes government institutions, commercial banks, and companies operating in the municipality.

At dawn on Wednesday, a security checkpoint belonging to the Sabratha Security Directorate was exposed to a gunfire attack, which led to the injury of four security personnel, whose condition was described as critical.