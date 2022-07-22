UNSMIL calls for an investigation into Tripoli clashes

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed its deep concern over the clashes that took place in Tripoli on Thursday, calling for an investigation into the incident and justice for the victims and their families.

“UNSMIL has received reports of civilian casualties as a result of clashes between two armed groups in Tripoli”, UNSMIL tweeted, saying any action that endangers the lives of civilians is unacceptable.

All actors must exercise maximum restraint, address their disputes through dialogue and abide by their obligations under national and international law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, the UNSMIL added.