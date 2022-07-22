Friday , 22 July 2022
Will Zintan Determine Libya’s Future?

22/07/2022 Foreign PolicyJohn A. Lechner Opinion and Analysis

With control over oil revenues and smuggling profits up for grabs, militias from the western city may once again exercise outsized influence over who leads the country.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Foreign Policy

