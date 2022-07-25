5+5 JMC holds next meeting in Benghazi in presence of Haddad and Nathori

General Staff of Khalifa Haftar forces said Monday that the next meeting for the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) will be in Benghazi in the presence of Chief of Staff of Haftar’s forces Abdelrazik Al-Nathori and Chief of Staff of Libyan Army Mohammed Al-Haddad as well as JMC members from east and west Libya.

The media office of Haftar’s forces said that Al-Nathori had met with members of the JMC committee and other military leaders in the context of preparations for the Benghazi meeting.

In the meeting, according to the same source, preparations for the fourth meeting to be held in Benghazi were discussed with Al-Haddad and members of the 5+5 JMC as well as a number of military leaders in the western region.

On July 18, Tripoli hosted a meeting of the JMC in the presence of Al-Nathori and Al-Haddas to discuss the completion of the steps to unify the military institution.