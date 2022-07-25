Calm returns after Tripoli and Misrata militia clashes lead to 16 deaths and 52 wounded

Calm has returned after the separate weekend Tripoli and Misrata militia clashes led to 16 deaths and 52 wounded, according to the Health Ministry.

Reporting yesterday on the crisis that threatened to drive Libya into another bout of civil war, U.S. Ambassador Richard Norland said “I was encouraged in calls this evening with GNU PM Dabaiba and Fathi Bashagha to hear both leaders commit themselves to avoiding violence and finding ways to deescalate the situation in the wake of the recent tragic deaths.

I relayed deep concerns on the part of Mr. Bashagha that his rights to political expression were being threatened, including by armed groups, and I also relayed concerns by Mr. Dabaiba about steps he considered destabilizing to public order.

Fundamental to disagreements between the parties is the issue of legitimacy, which can only be resolved through elections. We discussed in each call possible steps that could be taken to restore momentum toward elections as soon as possible.”