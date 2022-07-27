Russia welcomes the organization of a conference on Libyan reconciliation in Congo

Thursday , 28 July 2022
27/07/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

Russia has welcomed the initiative of the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, to organize a conference on Libyan national reconciliation soon.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference in the capital Brazzaville after lengthy talks with President Denis Sassou Nguesso that Moscow will help put this initiative into action.

Lavrov praised the role of the President of the Congo as chairperson of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, adding that Nguesso had participated in plans to organize a comprehensive Libyan conference on national reconciliation in the near future, to which all representatives of the active political forces in Libya would be invited without exception.

