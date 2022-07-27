Tripoli tensions eased after militia commanders agree forces to return to their bases

Military tensions caused by the mobilisation of opposing state-recognized militia forces on Tripoli’s southern border over the last few days eased overnight.

A meeting was held at the Seventh April Barracks between Zintan’s Osama Juwaili militia commanders from Tripoli, Misrata, Zintan and Zawia to discuss the latest military mobilisations

Libyan media reports say the meeting reached an initial agreement according to which all military mobilizations will be withdrawn from the boundary areas. They also agreed not to be drawn into fighting, and that the Security Directorates will assume the task of stationing in these areas.

Reports say the two opposing sides, one supporting Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba’s government and prime ministership while the other supporting that of Fathi Bashagha, agreed to disagree on who is the legitimate prime minister and government of Libya.

It is reported that Juwaili’s proposal that a new third government is formed was rejected by the pro-status quo militias.