Justice in Libya: A road to hope or a road to nowhere?

29/07/2022 Justice InfoJulia Crawford Opinion and Analysis

A UN Fact-Finding Mission recently published its third report unveiling more evidence of “crimes against humanity, war crimes, and gross human rights violations” in Libya, including against migrants. National authorities are supposed to be investigating, but there’s little evidence that they have done much. The International Criminal Court has been seized of the Libyan situation since 2011, but has so far been largely ineffectual.

