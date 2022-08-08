New mass grave discovered in Tarhuna city

The General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons has announced the discovery of a new mass grave in the in Mashru’a Al-Ziraai area, in Tarhuna city.

The search teams will begin the excavation operations on Tuesday, the Authority said, stressing that it has received many reports of new sites for mass graves.

Last January, the General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced that the total number of bodies that had been recovered from mass and individual graves in Tarhuna and southern Tripoli had reached 278.