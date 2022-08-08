Tuesday , 9 August 2022
Home / Normal / New mass grave discovered in Tarhuna city

New mass grave discovered in Tarhuna city

08/08/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons has announced the discovery of a new mass grave in the in Mashru’a Al-Ziraai area, in Tarhuna city.

The search teams will begin the excavation operations on Tuesday, the Authority said, stressing that it has received many reports of new sites for mass graves.

Last January, the General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced that the total number of bodies that had been recovered from mass and individual graves in Tarhuna and southern Tripoli had reached 278.

Security Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersMinistry of Justice
Murqub

Check Also

Italian leadership nominee calls for blockade on Libya to stop migrants

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country’s next leader …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved