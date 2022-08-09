Thursday , 11 August 2022
Home / Normal / With AFRICOM command’s change, US “looking forward to support Libyans unify military”

With AFRICOM command’s change, US “looking forward to support Libyans unify military”

09/08/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

With the change of command at AFRICOM, the U.S. Embassy to Libya welcomed General Langley and extended its gratitude to General Townsend “for his contributions to supporting stability and promoting security in Libya,” said US ambassador, Richard Norland.

“Today also marks the 82nd anniversary of the Libyan Army, a day to note the important role of Libyans in military uniform committed to serving the people of Libya,” according to US Embassy.

“Accordingly, the Embassy and AFRICOM look forward to supporting continued Libyan-led progress to reunify Libya’s military, including the efforts of Generals Haddad and Nadhuri, and the JMC (5+5).”U.S.

Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley assumed command of U.S. Africa Command in a ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, Aug. 9, said US Africa Command in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is truly an honor to stand before you as the new AFRICOM commander,” Langley said at the ceremony.

“I look forward to taking on the mantle of leading these talented professionals here at AFRICOM and across our components as we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and partners to advance peace and prosperity for both Africa and the American homeland.”

Langley becomes the sixth U.S. Africa Command commander since the command was established in 2008, according to the Command.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Sector Reform
ArmyStates
All

Check Also

Dbiebah says the army will not start a new war

Prime Minister/Minister of Defence Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said on Tuesday that he is confident that …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved