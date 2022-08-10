Turkish ambassador says consulate in Benghazi will reopen when status quo permits

The Turkish ambassador to Libya, Kenan Yilmaz, has confirmed that the closed consulate in Benghazi will resume work if the conditions in the eastern region allow it, adding in statements to Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the 13th conference for Turkish ambassadors that was held in Ankara, that there are important opportunities to develop relations between Turkey and Libya in all fields, and that the two parties are continuing their efforts to enhance bilateral relations.

Yilmaz said that the main intention of Turkey is to get past the current unstable period that Libya is going through as soon as possible, calling for ending political differences, consolidating reconciliation and holding elections.

He stressed the possibility of developing Ankara’s relations with Tripoli in all fields, including trade, economy, investment, culture, health and security, in cooperation with a strong government that can have a full power in Libya.

Yilmaz talked about the trade between the two sides, saying that Turkey’s exports to Libya last year amounted to about 3 billion dollars, and the volume of bilateral trade was 4.5 billion.

The Turkish ambassador reaffirmed the importance of the visit of the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR), Aqila Saleh, to Ankara in early August, and his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Şentop and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He reiterated that important steps had been taken to improve relations between the two parliaments, adding that members of the parliamentary friendship group headed by MP Ahmet Yildiz are currently planning a visit to Benghazi.