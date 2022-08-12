ISPI article on the instability of Libya’s restarted oil production

On 29 July, the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) published an article entitled ‘Libya’s Thickening Plot: Power, Oil and Clashes’ as part of their ‘MED This Week’ newsletter.

The article examined the recent change of Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) chairman, with the Government of National Unity (GNU) Prime Minister Abdul Hameed Dabaiba replacing Mustafa Sanallah with Farhat Bin Qadara. ISPI assesses that under Bin Qadara’s leadership many force majeure restrictions have been lifted, ending the blockade thanks to a deal between Dabaiba and the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar. The article commented that while this success will positively impact Libya’s revenues, it may mar the strained relations between Dabaiba’s GNU and Fathi Bashaagha’s Government of National Stability (GNS), citing the recent wave of social unrest and clashes in Tripoli. The article called the muted response to recent clashes dangerous and demonstrative of how the contending Prime Ministers are more concerned with their power than addressing the rips in Libya’s social fabric.

