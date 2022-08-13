Al-Mismari: The armed forces are not a party to any political conflict in the country

Spokesman of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed al-Mismari, said that LNA forces are not a party to any political conflict in the country, and do not support one party at the expense of the other.

Al-Mismari warned in statements to the Emirati newspaper Al-Ittihad that the political crisis in Libya affects the work of the armed forces, especially in their battle against terrorism.

LNA Spokesman pointed out that the main task of the Libyan army forces is to fight terrorism and preserve the security and stability of the country.

He affirmed that the Libyan military is capable of unifying its national institution, but the interventions carried out by some political and extremist entities represented by “the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood Group” are trying to abort those efforts to bury the idea of ​​a Libyan army bearing a national character and protecting the flag of the nation, adding: “Therefore, they intensify their efforts to obstruct all efforts which aims to unify the Libyan military establishment.”

Al-Mismari explained that eliminating the influence of armed militias in western Libya would contribute greatly to the unification of the institution of the national army, pointing out that “if this is achieved, the military institution will be the first institution to be unified in the country, and organizing the institution will protect the country.”