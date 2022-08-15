Libya’s parliament declares Bent Bayya as disaster area

Tuesday , 16 August 2022
15/08/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Bent Bayya, a town in southern Libya, was declared a disaster area by the country’s parliament today, two weeks after a deadly fuel tanker explosion in the town.

Chaired by the First Deputy Speaker Fawzi Al-Nuiri, the House of Representatives opened its today’s session in Tobruk with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the incident in Bent Bayya, which claimed the lives of at least 10 people and dozens were injured.

During the session, the House Health Committee was formally tasked with follow-up on the conditions of the victims, both at home and abroad.

The House urged Attorney General and the regulatory bodies to expedite the transmission of their reports about the incident for review by lawmakers.

