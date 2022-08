Presidents of Parliament and High Council of State arrive in Cairo, report

The Speaker of Libya’s House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and the Chairman of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, arrived in Cairo yesterday for a meeting aimed at discussing the Libyan crisis, Italian news agency Nova reports.

Citing unnamed sources, Nova said, during the Egypt-sponsored meeting, Saleh and Al-Mishri will discuss “possible alternatives relating to the current situation in Libya”, in which two rival governments are claiming legitimacy.