Haftar’s militias attack Al Arabiya channel reporter

The correspondent of the Saudi Arabia-run TV channel Al-Arabiya, Muhammad Masoud, was assaulted and beaten by militiamen affiliated with Khalifa Haftar in the eastern city of Tobruk on Monday.

The journalist was covering the parliament’s session on Monday when he was attacked by the so-called internal security service of Haftar in front of the Parliament’s building, The Libyan Crimes Watch Organization (LCW) says.

The reporter of the two Saudi channels, Al-Arabiya and Arabia Al-Hadath, sustained bruises and had his camera and equipment destroyed.

The broadcasting was cut off, and Masoud was dragged out of the building, according to the LCW.

The organization called on the authorities to respect the freedom of the press and media and to do more to protect journalists.

It also urged an effective investigation into the incident and to hold those responsible accountable.

The Saudi Al-Hadath and Al-Arabiya channels, which broadcast from the UAE, are among the most prominent Arab media outlets supporting Khalifa Haftar and his militias, which they refer to as ‘the Libyan National Army.’