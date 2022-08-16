Thursday , 18 August 2022
Security force in Tripoli detains dozens of migrants in home raids

16/08/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Dozens of migrants were rounded up in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday in the country’s latest crackdown.

Police, backed by the so-called Security Directorates Support Force, in the capital raided the migrants’ homes in Airport Road area early on Monday, according to a statement by the force.

The force claimed that the raids followed an increase in crimes including prostitution, robbery and drug trafficking in the area. The statement said legal measures would be taken against the migrants.

The migrants were pictured sitting on the ground in an open area surrounded by armed forces.

Security ForcesTrafficking and Migration
Core Security & Justice Providers
Tripoli

