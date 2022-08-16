Williams: HCS and HoR’s mandate terms ended a long time ago

The ex-advisor of the UN Secretary General on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the term of mandate of the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) ended a long time ago: the former over 8 years and the latter over 10 years, calling on them to assume responsibility by agreeing on a roadmap leading to elections based on a constitutional framework.

Williams told Asharq Al-Awsat Tuesday that the protests that took place in in Libya last July were an explicit call for elections, stressing that the HCS and HoR bear a clear responsibility towards Libyans and the future generations to make the historic concessions necessary to reach the required changes.

She also stressed that elections are possible in Libya, and they are the solution to the ongoing conflict over the executive authority, adding that the HCS and HoR should overcome differences in the spirit of concessions and a strong support from the international community.

Williams told Middle East Monitor website that most Libyan leaders love to court external actors, to travel the world, and receive the red carpet treatment,” saying that the same leaders, “hypocritically, publicly blame external actors for what are in the end mostly Libyan failures” to reach the needed consensus.