Libyan Attorney General reveals forgery in national ID numbers

The Libyan Attorney General, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, revealed the registry of 86,090 citizens receiving salaries using forged national ID numbers that are not recorded by the civil registry’s system, adding that this number is out of a total of 2.014.908 citizens who receive their salaries from state sectors.

Al-Sour said in a press conference on Wednesday that the number of false national ID numbers amounted to 88,819, benefiting from about 208 million dinars, highlighting the assignment of committees from the civil registry under the supervision of a member of the Attorney General’s office to work on a comparison between the data of the civil registry’s system and paperwork.

The Attorney General said that investigations into the civil registry’s system began in 2017, and there is no problem in continuing with them, following the formation of committees to speed up the pace. He stressed that “any person who commits violations will not escape punishment, regardless of who they are or what their capacity is.”

He revealed that there’s an investigation into the circumstances of granting 48,000 national ID numbers to non-Libyans, as well as the presence of nearly 64,000 national ID numbers in the national ID number system without registering them in the civil registry’s system.

About General National Congress elections in 2012, Al-Sour said they had registered 15,000 forged voter cards, while the number of forged voter cards in the elections that were scheduled to take place at the end of last year amounted to 3,829.

He also talked about the children’s allowance grant, saying 23,000 beneficiaries of the grant, an amount of 7 million dinars within 3 months, were not registered with the civil registry’s system, while 2,534 people received a grant from the personal purposes’ system with a value of more than 98 million dinars without being registered in the civil registry’s system.

Al-Sour sais that he had issued a decision to all public order prosecutors in Libya to move to the offices and branches of the civil registry, in cooperation with the Head of the Civil Registry Authority, to form committees to work on matching existing documents with digital documents in the system with the aim of “cleaning” the data and national ID numbers so that the documents issued by the Libyan authorities become valuable.