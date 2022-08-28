Libya removes the force majeure on the holding of elections

The head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh, has announced the end of force majeure, which made it impossible to hold elections on December 24, last year.

He made it clear that the delay in receiving election laws last year was the primary reason for the force majeure.

Al-Sayeh said in press statements that he is ‘unaware’ of the information revealed by the Attorney General that there are 3800 forged ballots, calling on the Attorney General to provide HNEC with the sources of information and the details of these numbers.

He considered that the way out of the current crisis is ‘elections’, while, denying all rumors about foreign interference in the electoral process.

The Attorney General has recently revealed that there are more than 3000 forged electoral cards that were intended for use in last year’s elections.