Monday , 29 August 2022
Home / Normal / Libya removes the force majeure on the holding of elections

Libya removes the force majeure on the holding of elections

28/08/2022 Libyan Express Press Articles

The head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh, has announced the end of force majeure, which made it impossible to hold elections on December 24, last year.

He made it clear that the delay in receiving election laws last year was the primary reason for the force majeure.

Al-Sayeh said in press statements that he is ‘unaware’ of the information revealed by the Attorney General that there are 3800 forged ballots, calling on the Attorney General to provide HNEC with the sources of information and the details of these numbers.

He considered that the way out of the current crisis is ‘elections’, while, denying all rumors about foreign interference in the electoral process.

The Attorney General has recently revealed that there are more than 3000 forged electoral cards that were intended for use in last year’s elections.

Electoral Process
High National Elections Commission
All

Check Also

Aldabaiba’s Military Prosecutor issues arrest warrants, travel bans for Bashagha and his allies

The Military Prosecutor of the Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba government issued orders today to arrest the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved